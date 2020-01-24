Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,850 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

