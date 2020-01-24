Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $22.12 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.