Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co.
Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co.
Chevron Co. Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Chevron Co. Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF
Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF
Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon
Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon
Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc
Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc
Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report