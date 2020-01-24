Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

