Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

