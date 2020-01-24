Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $143.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

