Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.