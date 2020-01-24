Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 382,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $14,777,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,002,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 141,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $100.17 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

