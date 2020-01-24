Davis R M Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $319.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day moving average of $295.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

