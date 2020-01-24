Davis R M Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.