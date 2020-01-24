QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $14,264.03 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $14,264.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,451.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

QuinStreet stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $738.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 693,104 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QNST. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

