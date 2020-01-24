$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

