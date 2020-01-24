Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

APPS opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

