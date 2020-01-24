Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,709,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

