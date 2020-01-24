Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Eaton reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. Eaton has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

