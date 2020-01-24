THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36, approximately 26,468 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QuinStreet Inc CEO Sells $14,264.03 in Stock
QuinStreet Inc CEO Sells $14,264.03 in Stock
$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo Inc This Quarter
$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo Inc This Quarter
Digital Turbine Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Digital Turbine Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share
Eaton Co. PLC Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share
Eaton Co. PLC Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Trading Up 0.3%
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report