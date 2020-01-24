THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Trading Up 0.3%

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36, approximately 26,468 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Get THL Credit Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.