THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Trading Up 0.3%

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36, approximately 26,468 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
