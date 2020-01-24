Medicure (CVE:MPH) Trading 4% Higher

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.64, 535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and a PE ratio of -19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.