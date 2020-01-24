Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.56, approximately 82,166 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 27,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73.

About Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It primarily holds five mining leases covering an area of approximately 55,905 acres located in the Kibi Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

