Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) Shares Down 9.1%

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 83,008 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 275,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.07.

About Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO)

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia and Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kanmantoo Copper mine and associated regional exploration targets located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia. The company is based in Unley, Australia.

