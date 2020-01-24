AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Shares Down 3.1%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

About AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.