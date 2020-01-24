Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Trading Down 2.2%

Exeo Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:EXEO) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.93, 1,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

About Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. Its products under development include Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz smart TV keyboards; and Extreme Gamer products.

