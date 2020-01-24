Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.74

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1559154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

