Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.74

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1559154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
