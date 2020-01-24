Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Shares Up 42.7%

Jan 24th, 2020

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH)’s share price shot up 42.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 89,629 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 90,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

