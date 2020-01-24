University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

