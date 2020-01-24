Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 100,165 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 48,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

