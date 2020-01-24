Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.48

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 115046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.19.

AD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

