QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 216,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 17,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

About QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

