1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

