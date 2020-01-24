OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 89,883 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 112,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

OCANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

