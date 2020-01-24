PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Up 0.5%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91, 607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

