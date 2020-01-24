BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Up 5.2%

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 515,429 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioTime by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in BioTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioTime by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,243,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioTime by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,047 shares during the period.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

