SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.25, 55,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 49,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

