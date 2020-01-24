Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverBow Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $100.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

