Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SWISS RE LTD/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SWISS RE LTD/S in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SWISS RE LTD/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of SSREY opened at $28.41 on Friday. SWISS RE LTD/S has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

