Smith & Nephew plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $123,389,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $17,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

