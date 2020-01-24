Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$901.66 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$80.07 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$52.10 and a 52-week high of C$86.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.83.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total value of C$806,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,771,352.25. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 1,731 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.93, for a total transaction of C$131,434.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at C$2,027,786.58. Insiders sold a total of 101,281 shares of company stock worth $8,050,316 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

