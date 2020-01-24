iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.24

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FM. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

