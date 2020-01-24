iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.24

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.
iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FM)
The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.