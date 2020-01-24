KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.01

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 6964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 407.43 and a quick ratio of 407.43.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

