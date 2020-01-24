FY2019 EPS Estimates for Encana Corp Cut by SunTrust Banks (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Encana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Encana alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Shares of ECA opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73. Encana has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$10.35.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.