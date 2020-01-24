Brokers Set Expectations for Total SA’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOT. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after buying an additional 413,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,475,000 after buying an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 184,489 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

