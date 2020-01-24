Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.33 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

