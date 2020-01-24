Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 199,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

