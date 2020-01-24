FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp Raised by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.