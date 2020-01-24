Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spin Master Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.10.

TOY opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.50. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$29.99 and a 52-week high of C$46.61.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

