Analysts Offer Predictions for DEMANT A S/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEMANT A S/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $16.10 on Friday. DEMANT A S/ADR has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

About DEMANT A S/ADR

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

