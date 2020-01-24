FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Boosted by Analyst

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

TDOC opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

