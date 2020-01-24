Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $72.44 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $72,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

