iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,621 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

