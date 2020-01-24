Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

Shares of SRE opened at $160.06 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

