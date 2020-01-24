Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

SIRI stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.