Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.